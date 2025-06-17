Talented KR Dance Studio performers wow in latest variety show at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre

By Mark Payne
Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:35 BST
Talented young performers put on showstopping performances at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre in a town dance school’s latest variety show.

Months of work by students of KR Dance Studios paid off as a cast of around 80 children and young people took to the stage for The Moment from last Thursday to Saturday.

The Stockton Road dance studio runs a variety show twice a year for the children to show off their hard work to family, friends and the wider community.

Young performers from K.R Dance Studios staged The Moment at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

The Moment featured West End sections including Wicked, Oliver and Hamilton plus other energetic routines based on Saddle Up, Divas and Pixar.

Founder Kin Ross said: “We always try to make our shows as professional as possible because a lot of students go on to graduate at top stage schools and then end up working in the industry and we want them to be prepared, but our recreational students love being part of it too and they always have the best time.”

