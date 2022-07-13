Tall Ships Hartlepool organisers urge town to get involved in sailing spectacle

Following last weekend's Waterfront Festival, attention is now full turning to the return of the races to town after a 13-year gap.

It is now less than one year before the world-famous sailing spectacle comes to town between July 6 and 9, 2023, when vessels from all over the world will dock in and around the marina for four days of festivities.

Organisers are encouraging people to get involved in one of a number of ways from becoming a member of the crew on a participating vessel to volunteering during the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flashback to Hartlepool marina in 2010 when the town first hosted the Tall Ships event.

Catherine Honey, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Tall Ships event director, said: “We would love to hear from the community and businesses on how they would like to be involved in this exciting event.

"There is one year to go and we are encouraging the town to get in touch and be part of it.”

Council leader Councillor Shane Moore added: “I would encourage as many people as possible to come forward and get involved for 2023.

"It is so exciting that we are now only a year away and I’m sure that the time between now and next summer will absolutely fly by.”

Left to right: Allan Henderson of Hartlepool Marina Ltd, Hartlepool Borough Council Leader Cllr Shane Moore and Alan James Chief Executive of the Tall Ships organisers Sail Training international during a visit in May.

There are opportunities for young people aged between 15 and 24 to represent Hartlepool and the Tees Valley by joining in the races as a sail trainee on board a ship.

No experience is necessary and the trainees will get to sail across Europe while learning new skills.

On the volunteering front, people are being sought to help welcome people and share their knowledge of Hartlepool with visitors and crews, act as liaison officers, staff information points, help to repair ships and more.

The council also wants to hear from potential event sponsors, and businesses that wish to have a presence such as an exhibition stand, as a stall holder, a catering concession or even as an artist.

Catherine added: “We are asking for expressions of interest and this can be done by submitting an online form available at www.tallshipshartlepool2023.co.uk.