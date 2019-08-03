Team effort helps stranded seal pup find its way back into the sea at Seaton Carew
A seal pup was kept safe until rescuers arrived to help it back into the sea after it became stranded on the sand at Seaton Carew.
Police Community Support Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team were alerted to the beach after reports were made about the pup being stuck.
A spokesperson for the team said: “When officers arrived we spoke to a member of the public named John Mulcahy who had been with the seal most of the day and had contacted animal rescue but to no avail.
“Officers quickly got in touch with the British Divers Marine Life rescue service who came to rescue the stranded seal and a small crowd had gathered to watch the rescue.
“The children who witnessed the rescue, called Kirsten and Sophie R, were asked by officers to name the seal.
“The name of the male seal is Jackson.
“A great end to the day – Jackson even posed for a photograph.”