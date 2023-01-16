News you can trust since 1877
Teenage cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision with bus in Hartlepool

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with what police describe as “serious injuries” following a collision with a bus on the edge of Hartlepool.

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 5:56pm

Cleveland Police said in a statement at just after 5.30pm on Monday: “Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a serious collision shortly after 3pm today, Monday 16th January, on Greatham Back Lane.

“A teenage boy, who was riding a pedal cycle, was involved in a collision with a bus.

“The boy suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he is receiving treatment.

The incident took place in Greatham Back Lane.
“The road remains closed at this time whilst inquiries are carried out and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

“There is still access to Greatham from the High Street (north and south), however, not the west.

“Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 009593.”

