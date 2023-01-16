Teenage cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision with bus in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police said in a statement at just after 5.30pm on Monday: “Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a serious collision shortly after 3pm today, Monday 16th January, on Greatham Back Lane.

“A teenage boy, who was riding a pedal cycle, was involved in a collision with a bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boy suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he is receiving treatment.

The incident took place in Greatham Back Lane.

“The road remains closed at this time whilst inquiries are carried out and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

“There is still access to Greatham from the High Street (north and south), however, not the west.

Advertisement Hide Ad