A teenager from Hartlepool has been selected as one of only 53 young drivers in the world to race in a top competition.

While most youngsters his age spend their weekends glued to their screens or hanging out with friends, 13-year-old Jack Collinson takes part in high level karting competitions all over Britain and Europe.

This weekend, he will see him racing in Valencia, Spain, after he was selected for the FIA Academy Trophy, an international kart racing competition organised by motor sport’s governing body.

Jack, who holds dual nationality with Latvia due to mum Baiba, will also represent Latvia in further rounds of the competition in Germany in July and Italy in September.

Jack Collisnon, 13, races all over Britain and Europe.

Proud dad Stephen Collinson, who accompanies Jack to every event, said: “The best drivers aged 12 to 14 are selected to represent their country.

"For somebody from Hartlepool to get chosen is unheard of. It’s a unique and very big opportunity.”

This competition serves as kind of scholarship and shop window for the biggest motor racing teams in the world on the look out for new talent.

"F1 teams will be keeping an eye on it,” confirmed Stephen.

Jack (foreground) on the race track.

Formula 1 drivers such as Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon have both previously competed in the trophy.

Jack, who drives for team Sam Pollitt, has been racing at national level since his ninth birthday in 2021.

He would have done so a year earlier had it not been for the Covid pandemic.

Jack has achieved numerous podium finishes and previously been named Rookie of the Year.

Prior to that he enjoyed success in e-sport simulation racing against competitors twice his age.

Jack is currently also competing in the British Kart Championships as well as the Rotax Nordic Challenge championship and Rotomax Challenge *(RMC) Euro trophy.

Stephen, 38, a Hartlepool businessman, added: “We race all year round. Jack loves the competition, he thrives off it.

"It’s high octane. He will be racing about 150 kilometres an hour, that’s about 95 miles per hour, five centimetres off the ground.”

Jack is working towards a possible future as a racing driver or as a top race team engineer.

Follow his journey on his Facebook page Jack Collinson Racing.