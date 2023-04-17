News you can trust since 1877
Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after drone search in Hartlepool

A teenager has been arrested in a field after reports sparked police search with dogs and a drone.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after reports of a man “trying door handles and car doors” in the early hours of Monday, April 17.

He remains in police custody and will be questioned by police.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in the early hours of this morning, following reports of a man trying door handles and car doors in The Fens area of the town.

A teenager has been arrested after reports of man trying doors in The Fens area of Hartlepool.A teenager has been arrested after reports of man trying doors in The Fens area of Hartlepool.
"Officers were called out just after 3am on Monday, 17th April, and searched the area with police dogs and a drone.

"The suspect was located in a field in the area a short time later and arrested. He is currently in police custody where he will be questioned by officers.”

