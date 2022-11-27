St Hild's pupil Grace Archer, 16, is spending time at the Ferry Road RNLI station learning first aid and navigation skills while working towards her Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Grace’s dad Rob Archer has been a crew member at the station for over 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace said: 'I’ve been going to the station with my dad all my life, so I was delighted the chance came to take part in the award here.

"Unfortunately I’m not allowed to go to sea, but as part of my project I just muck in with the rest of the crew and have been shown how to navigate, learn first aid and other skills needed at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s early days yet, and I’ve lots to learn, but I’d love to join up and who knows one day I’ll show my dad the ropes.”

Offshore worker Rob added: 'My wife Ann Marie, son Thomas and I are so proud of Grace becoming part of the crew and we know she’ll learn lots of skills during her year at the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Archer, 16, with her dad Rob Archer at Hartlepool Lifeboat Station alongside a photograph of Grace and Rob at the same location when she was two. Photograph: RNLI/Tom Collins

"I don't think it will be long until I see her head out out to sea, which will obviously be an emotional moment, but I know she will in safe hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace has quickly settled into her new environment, with Operations Manager Chris Hornsey saying how well she has worked with the team and in a “few years time” expects Grace to be “knocking on my door, asking to join”.

Grace Archer and dad Rob. Credit: RNLI/Tom Collins

Advertisement Hide Ad