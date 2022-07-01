Teenager set to complete Race For Life vow in memory of tragic Hartlepool woman

Lottie Taylor-Jackson promised Margaret Wilson back in 2013 that she would run 10 consecutive Hartlepool Race For Life events in memory of Margaret’s daughter, Julie Carney, who died in December 2012 at the age of 37 after battling renal cancer.

On Sunday, July 3, 14-year-old Lottie will end her quest by appropriately completing the race’s 10k course for the first time.

Proud mum Sharon Taylor-Watson, who used to work with Julie, said: “She told Margaret at the start that she would do it every year until she got to 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lottie Taylor-Watson, left, with Margaret Wilson at a previous run.

"We weren’t too sure at first if she would.

"But she has kept her word and even during lockdown we ran locally.

"She’s a determined girl. I don’t know where she gets it from.”

Julie, who was from Hartlepool, and Sharon, now 47 and from Skelton, in East Cleveland, met while working together at Marlow Foods, in Stokesley.

The late Julie Carney before the 2012 Hartlepool Race for Life.

Julie took part in the 2012 race herself with friends vowing to continue taking part in the event, which raises valuable funds for Cancer Research UK, in her memory.

Sharon, 47, added: “Every year Margaret sponsors Lottie £50. We tell her she shouldn’t and she says ‘I can’t buy Julie birthday or Christmas presents any more’.”

Lottie, who has lost three of her grandparents to cancer, “really wants to see an end to this heartbreaking disease” and has already raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

Grateful Margaret, 85, who hopes to be cheering her on this weekend, said: “She’s been wonderful. They all have.

Lottie taking part in one of her first runs.

"Julie was loved by so many people and it shows how much people thought of her that they are still running for her.”

Margaret and Sharon hope Lottie’s determination will inspire others to take part in this weekend’s event.

Organisers say 400 people have already signed up and that entries can still be made right up until the day itself.

Entry for both the 5k and 10k events, which take place at The Promenade, in Coronation Drive, is £10 for children and £14.99p for adults.

The 10k begins first at 10.30am with the 5k following at 10.45am.