Teenagers arrested following police pursuit in Billingham with the help of police dog

Three teenagers were arrested after a pursuit with the help of a police dog.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:55 BST
A police officer and Police Dog Kira were patrolling the Billingham area on Tuesday, October 24, when a vehicle was seen to be driving dangerously and failing to stop when asked to.

Following a pursuit, the vehicle was abandoned on the A19, near Billingham Beck Country Park, where the occupants fled.

PD Kira set out to find the occupants of the vehicle alongside the drone team.

PD Kira locates suspected dangerous driving hiding in a Billingham park.
PD Kira locates suspected dangerous driving hiding in a Billingham park.
She managed to sniff out several items reportedly belonging to one of the occupants, including bags of cannabis, and located the male driver.

A male, aged 15, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, burglary, possession with intent to supply and several other driving offences.

He remains in custody. The vehicle turned out to be stolen and was seized.

Two other males, aged 15 and 18, were later arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling and taken into custody.

