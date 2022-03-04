Teenager’s dog treats business proves a hit as deliveries made as far as Germany

Thirteen-year-old Jack has loved dogs since the age of two and wanted to do something nice for the poochies.

But when it turned out dog walking would not be possible because of insurance, the creative youngster came up with another idea.

He decided to make presents for the dogs in the form of treats and went one step further when he choose to use only recyclable items to package the all natural food treats – including dietary ones for dogs with pancreatitis.

Jack Parkin with a selection of his all natural dog treats./Photo: Frank Reid

The Durham Trinity Sports College used his own money to fund the first lot of stock back in July last year – and the investment paid off.

Mum Paula Parkin said: "It absolutely went crazy in July last year.“

The business, called Poochie Poochie Chew, continued to thrive and over Christmas Jack sold over 200 boxes of the treats – with orders made as far as Germany and Buckinghamshire.

The teenager, from Easington Colliery, who also has a cocker spaniel called Pippin, is now focused on creating Easter boxes.

Jack started the business in July 2021./Photo: Frank Reid

Paula, 50, said: "At the age of 16, if this continued, it would be a job for him to grow and do what he wants to do, where he wants to meet and greet the dogs, he wants to sell collars.

"It’s just an aim for the future for Jack for something he is so interested in, but also what he’s using is all natural.”

Jack – who Paula has described as outgoing, caring, and a big character – has done her and dad Michael Parkin, 38, very proud.

Paul said: "We couldn’t be prouder. Jack goes to a special needs school, but that hasn’t been anything. Yes, Jack has a ‘label’ as we call it, but that hasn’t stopped him in what he wants to achieve.

"We went behind him 110 per cent and we just want him to grow.”

Paula continued: "We’d love for him to grow bigger, for him to be able to have a unit or some kind of shop where people could come in and see him, the dogs are more than welcome. That’s our ambition for him.”

To find out more, visit poochiepoochiechew.com.

