Raiders “carrying a bladed weapon and what is believed to be an imitation firearm” robbed a group of teenagers.

Detectives have now appealed for information following the incident in Hartlepool’s Station Lane.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Around 10pm on Saturday, 7th September, a group of teenage boys were approached by two males wearing black clothing and Balaclavas, carrying a bladed weapon and what is believed to be an imitation firearm.

“The two males stole two mobile phones and a red, black and white 125 Tow Tow pit bike.

The robbery took place in Station Lane, Hartlepool, on Saturday, September 7.

“No one was injured in the incident.

“The males then made off in a black vehicle heading towards Brenda Road.

“Anyone who may have information regarding those responsible or may have CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 173087.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

