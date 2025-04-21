Emergency services were called to a crash on Chester Road, in Hartlepool, at 8pm on Sunday, April 20, involving a motorbike and a grey Vauxhall Insignia.

Two teens were taken to hospital following a crash in Hartlepool on Easter Sunday.

The rider of the motorbike, aged 19, and its passenger, aged 13, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the Vauxhall, aged 38, was arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has CCTV or dash cam footage to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 069918.