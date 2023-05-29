Tees Valley Mayor shares plea to save Hartlepool baby in urgent need of liver transplant
Six-week-old Mary is at the top of the UK donor register and needs liver transplant that could potentially save her life.
An appeal has been launched on social media to help find a donor for Mary, with Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen also sharing the plea.
Mr Houchen said: “Could you, or anyone you know, save Mary’s life.
"Mary is 6 weeks old and is currently top of the UK donor register. Time is desperately short and she needs a liver transplant.
"Her family, from Hartlepool, are asking if anyone would be a living donor to help save Mary.
In his post, Mr Houchen added the most suitable match for Mary would be someone physically small - ideally weighing around 50kg – with no medical conditions or serious health conditions.
The donor candidate would need to have blood type O, A, B, or AB.
The person would need to commit a significant amount of time as the operation is major and they may need to spend between five and seven days at St James Hospital in Leeds.
The operation also requires two to three months off work and no driving or lifting for a while.
Mr Houchen added: “Please spread the word. If anyone out there, who meets the above criteria, could come forward to be a donor for Mary, you could save Mary’s life.”