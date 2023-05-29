News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Tees Valley Mayor shares plea to save Hartlepool baby in urgent need of liver transplant

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has shared an appeal to help find a liver donor for a baby from Hartlepool.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 29th May 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:46 BST
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has shared an appeal to help found a donor for six-week-old Hartlepool baby Mary.Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has shared an appeal to help found a donor for six-week-old Hartlepool baby Mary.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has shared an appeal to help found a donor for six-week-old Hartlepool baby Mary.

Six-week-old Mary is at the top of the UK donor register and needs liver transplant that could potentially save her life.

An appeal has been launched on social media to help find a donor for Mary, with Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen also sharing the plea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Houchen said: “Could you, or anyone you know, save Mary’s life.

Most Popular

"Mary is 6 weeks old and is currently top of the UK donor register. Time is desperately short and she needs a liver transplant.

"Her family, from Hartlepool, are asking if anyone would be a living donor to help save Mary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In his post, Mr Houchen added the most suitable match for Mary would be someone physically small - ideally weighing around 50kg – with no medical conditions or serious health conditions.

The donor candidate would need to have blood type O, A, B, or AB.

Six-week-old baby Mary needs a liver transplant.Six-week-old baby Mary needs a liver transplant.
Six-week-old baby Mary needs a liver transplant.

The person would need to commit a significant amount of time as the operation is major and they may need to spend between five and seven days at St James Hospital in Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The operation also requires two to three months off work and no driving or lifting for a while.

Mr Houchen added: “Please spread the word. If anyone out there, who meets the above criteria, could come forward to be a donor for Mary, you could save Mary’s life.”

Read More
Tees Valley Investment Zone status could see Hartlepool benefit from £80m Govern...
Related topics:Ben HouchenMayorHartlepoolLeeds