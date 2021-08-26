Teesside Airport announces direct flights to Dublin will be launched next summer

Loganair has announced direct flights to Dublin from Teesside International Airport.

Loganair has announced on Thursday, August 26 that people will be able to fly direct to Dublin from Teesside International Airport as it revealed tickets for its summer 2022 flights are now on sale.

The flights, to the Republic of Ireland’s capital, are the latest to be introduced at the airport, operated by the UK’s biggest regional airline.

The airport also offers onward connectivity to the US and Loganair’s ticketing deal with United Airlines means that once international travel has further opened up, people would be able to jet to the States from Teesside on one ticket.

The flights to Dublin are running every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between May 29 and October 25.

It joins double daily weekday flights to Aberdeen plus six flights per week to Belfast, as well as flights to London Heathrow and Newquay.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Teesside Airport has worked with its airline partners to introduce 15 new routes since it was brought back into public ownership in early 2019.

"This latest commitment from Loganair shows that we’re not slowing down in delivering new, popular routes as travel restrictions are easing following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Loganair has shown time and time again that it’s dedicated to seeing us turn around Teesside International, offering a raft of domestic destinations and now it can add the capital of the Republic of Ireland to that list.

“Not only is the city a fantastic place for a people from Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool to take a great city break, increasing our ties with the city will give businesses and visitors the chance to discover that we’re a region on the up, with the potential to boost investment and jobs.

“We have plenty more exciting announcements to come as we look to make 2022 a huge summer for the airport, so watch this space!”

Tickets for the Dublin route are now on sale at www.loganair.co.uk.

Further announcements on additional destinations will be coming soon.

For more information on international travel and the airport’s latest destinations, please visit www.teessideinternational.com/destinations.

