Teesside Magistrates Court imposes three-month closure order on Hartlepool flat
Teesside Magistrates Court has granted a closure order on a flat in Pinero Grove, Hartlepool, as part of a multi-agency attempt to ensure the local community “are able to live their lives without the fear of crime, antisocial behaviour and drug related activity occurring at the address”.
Sergeant Legg, of the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This closure will prevent persons from entering the property and should ensure that the local community are able to live their lives without the fear of crime, antisocial behaviour and drug related activity occurring at the address.
“Cleveland Police will not tolerate such behaviour and will continue to take action against anti-social behaviour in our communities.”
The closure order will remain in force for three months.
The maximum penalty for breaching the order is six months imprisonment and or an unlimited fine.
Anyone who witnesses a breach should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.