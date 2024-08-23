Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Magistrates have granted a closure order on a shop in Hartlepool for repeatedly selling illicit tobacco, cigarettes and vapes.

The three-month order, granted by Teesside Magistrates’ Court followed an application by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Trading Standards Team, and applies to the International Food Store, in Murray Street, Hartlepool.

The court heard there had been numerous complaints about the sale of illicit tobacco from the premises.

A police operation in July found 400 packets of illegal cigarettes, 154 pouches of illegal tobacco and 155 non-compliant e-cigarettes with a combined street value of approximately £4,780 which were seized.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I’d like to thank the council’s Trading Standards Team and Cleveland Police for their excellent work in gathering the evidence needed to take this matter to court.

“This legal action shows how we are determined to tackle illegal activity such as that occurring at the International Food Store.

“Had the order not been granted, there is no doubt that the criminal behaviour emanating from these premises would have continued, resulting in the continued sale of illicit and illegal products to the detriment of people’s health and local businesses operating within the law.”

At the hearing, held on Wednesday, August 21, costs totalling £2691.89 were awarded to Hartlepool Borough Council.

Whilst the closure order is in force, nobody is allowed access to the premises apart from officers of the local authority.

Anyone who witnesses the order being breached should call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.