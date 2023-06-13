Temporary traffic measures announced ahead of Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023

Hartlepool Borough Council has announced the details ahead of the free event, which runs from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9.

The measures are a combination of full and partial road closures, prioritisation of traffic using the main A689 and A179 routes in and out of town, adjustments to traffic lights, right turn bans at key town centre junctions and parking controls.

They include Middleton Road, which will be closed between Marina Way to Navigation Point from 9am-1am on Thursday, July 6, to Saturday, July 8, and from 6am-6pm on Sunday, July 9.

Middleton Road, seen here packed with visitors during the 2010 Tall Ships Races, will again be closed for key periods during the 2023 races.

Many right turns from town centre roads on to the A689 will also be prevented.

Pedestrians too are urged to be aware of changes.

There will be longer periods between red lights at pedestrian crossings on the A179 Marina Way to maintain traffic flows.

Kieran Bostock, the council’s assistant director (neighbourhood services), said: “Roads will inevitably be much busier than usual due to the large number of visitors expected and the measures aim to manage this situation.

“We will have a number of electronic variable message signs on key routes providing ‘live’ traffic information and route advice and we would ask visitors to watch out for these and to follow the guidance given.

“A network of temporary CCTV cameras will also be installed to supplement the permanent cameras around the town, to give improved traffic monitoring and the ability to respond more quickly to changing traffic conditions.”

The council is asking local residents who need to travel around the town by car to carefully consider how best and when to do this over the four days of the event.

Mr Bostock added: “For example, they might want to think about changing their usual routine, including when they go to the supermarket, to avoid times of peak traffic flows.

“Where people have the option of working from home, then they should consider doing so during the event.

“In terms of residents attending the event, we have established a good network of park and ride/walk facilities which should be utilised if you are unable to attend via public transport, walking or cycling.

"Residents should note that we will have increased parking enforcement in place during the event to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, so we would encourage residents to utilise the parking provided which can be booked in advance.”

To book parking, visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/tallshipsparking.

For people planning to cycle to the event, clearly-signed, free, safe and convenient on-site cycle parking/storage will be provided at the former Jackson’s Landing site and adjacent to Victoria Harbour.