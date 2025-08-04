Residents and businesses urged to keep their doors and windows shut as firefighters tackle a large fire on an industrial estate.

Ten fire engines were called to a large fire on Usworth Road, in Hartlepool, shortly before 3pm on Monday, August 4.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were first called to a large fire on Usworth Road in Hartlepool at 14:51.

"Ten fire engines are in attendance.

Ten fire engines are currently battling a blaze on Usworth Road, in Hartlepool. Picture credit Denise Murphy.

"We advise people to avoid the area, and if you are a local resident or business, please keep windows and doors closed.”

Roads in and around the area, including Jutland Road and Ormesby Road, are currently closed.

The Hartlepool Mail will bring more updates as they become available.