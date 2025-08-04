Ten fire engines called to extinguish Hartlepool blaze on industrial estate

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Aug 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 17:28 BST
Residents and businesses urged to keep their doors and windows shut as firefighters tackle a large fire on an industrial estate.

Ten fire engines were called to a large fire on Usworth Road, in Hartlepool, shortly before 3pm on Monday, August 4.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were first called to a large fire on Usworth Road in Hartlepool at 14:51.

"Ten fire engines are in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ten fire engines are currently battling a blaze on Usworth Road, in Hartlepool. Picture credit Denise Murphy.placeholder image
Ten fire engines are currently battling a blaze on Usworth Road, in Hartlepool. Picture credit Denise Murphy.

"We advise people to avoid the area, and if you are a local resident or business, please keep windows and doors closed.”

Roads in and around the area, including Jutland Road and Ormesby Road, are currently closed.

The Hartlepool Mail will bring more updates as they become available.

Related topics:ResidentsHartlepoolHartlepool Mail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice