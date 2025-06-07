From a tanning salon and Reformer Pilates studio to a gift shop and axe-throwing range, there is something for everyone.
1. Pigeon Post Emporium, Greathem
Pigeon Post Emporium opened in June 2024 in what used to be the village's post office. It now serves as a gift shop, selling a range of homemade items. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Menu, Seaton Reach
Menu opened its doors to the public in August 2024, transforming the former The Open Jar restaurant. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Budapest Bar & Street Kitchen, Navigation Point
Budapest Bar & Street Kitchen opened in January 2025 offering a range of street food including loaded fries, parmos, smash burgers and naan breads. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Rayz Tanning Lounge, Reed Street
Rayz Tanning Lounge was opened by cousins Sam and Damon Crawford in September 2024 and gives people a “more upmarket” and “luxurious experience.” Photo: Frank Reid
