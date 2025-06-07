How many of these shops and businesses have you tried?How many of these shops and businesses have you tried?
How many of these shops and businesses have you tried?

Ten Hartlepool shops and businesses that have opened over the past year

By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
A number of new shops, businesses and eateries have opened across the town over the past year.

From a tanning salon and Reformer Pilates studio to a gift shop and axe-throwing range, there is something for everyone.

Pigeon Post Emporium opened in June 2024 in what used to be the village's post office. It now serves as a gift shop, selling a range of homemade items.

1. Pigeon Post Emporium, Greathem

Pigeon Post Emporium opened in June 2024 in what used to be the village's post office. It now serves as a gift shop, selling a range of homemade items. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Menu opened its doors to the public in August 2024, transforming the former The Open Jar restaurant.

2. Menu, Seaton Reach

Menu opened its doors to the public in August 2024, transforming the former The Open Jar restaurant. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Budapest Bar & Street Kitchen opened in January 2025 offering a range of street food including loaded fries, parmos, smash burgers and naan breads.

3. Budapest Bar & Street Kitchen, Navigation Point

Budapest Bar & Street Kitchen opened in January 2025 offering a range of street food including loaded fries, parmos, smash burgers and naan breads. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Rayz Tanning Lounge was opened by cousins Sam and Damon Crawford in September 2024 and gives people a “more upmarket” and “luxurious experience.”

4. Rayz Tanning Lounge, Reed Street

Rayz Tanning Lounge was opened by cousins Sam and Damon Crawford in September 2024 and gives people a “more upmarket” and “luxurious experience.” Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice