Whether you’re a foodie, a culture buff or just love a good beer garden, here’s some must-do things in Hartlepool to make the most of this month.
1. Hartlepool Art Gallery, Church Square
Charting the Course: Hartlepool's Maritime Heritage, is on display at the gallery until June 14. It brings together ship portraits from the Under Steam Collection, featuring more than a century's worth of maritime history, alongside treasures from Hartlepool’s own collection. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Little Silver Kiln, The BIS
The Little Silver Kiln offers workshops to people of all ages and abilities to help them learn the fundamental techniques of metal work and silversmithing needed to make their own jewellery. Photo: Madeleine Raine
3. Greatham Feast, Greatham
Greatham Feast is back for its 564th year with a range of activities planned for the coming weeks including feast pub games, a disco and the feast's famous parade. Photo: Other, third party
4. Greatham 3.5 mile walk
This 3.5 mile walk delves into the heart of Greatham's countryside. Starting on the High Street, this walk passes through Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park and Greatham Beck, before doing a full loop and landing back on the High Street. Photo: Frank Reid
