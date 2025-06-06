Looking for something to do this June?Looking for something to do this June?
Ten things everyone in Hartlepool should do this June

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jun 2025, 12:33 BST
June is finally here and with it comes the promise of longer evenings, warmer weather and a calendar packed full of things to see, do eat and explore.

Whether you’re a foodie, a culture buff or just love a good beer garden, here’s some must-do things in Hartlepool to make the most of this month.

Charting the Course: Hartlepool's Maritime Heritage, is on display at the gallery until June 14. It brings together ship portraits from the Under Steam Collection, featuring more than a century's worth of maritime history, alongside treasures from Hartlepool’s own collection.

1. Hartlepool Art Gallery, Church Square

Charting the Course: Hartlepool's Maritime Heritage, is on display at the gallery until June 14. It brings together ship portraits from the Under Steam Collection, featuring more than a century's worth of maritime history, alongside treasures from Hartlepool’s own collection. Photo: Frank Reid

The Little Silver Kiln offers workshops to people of all ages and abilities to help them learn the fundamental techniques of metal work and silversmithing needed to make their own jewellery.

2. The Little Silver Kiln, The BIS

The Little Silver Kiln offers workshops to people of all ages and abilities to help them learn the fundamental techniques of metal work and silversmithing needed to make their own jewellery. Photo: Madeleine Raine

Greatham Feast is back for its 564th year with a range of activities planned for the coming weeks including feast pub games, a disco and the feast's famous parade.

3. Greatham Feast, Greatham

Greatham Feast is back for its 564th year with a range of activities planned for the coming weeks including feast pub games, a disco and the feast's famous parade. Photo: Other, third party

This 3.5 mile walk delves into the heart of Greatham's countryside. Starting on the High Street, this walk passes through Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park and Greatham Beck, before doing a full loop and landing back on the High Street.

4. Greatham 3.5 mile walk

This 3.5 mile walk delves into the heart of Greatham's countryside. Starting on the High Street, this walk passes through Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park and Greatham Beck, before doing a full loop and landing back on the High Street. Photo: Frank Reid

