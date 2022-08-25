News you can trust since 1877
Ten top places for fish and chips in Hartlepool this bank holiday as rated by TripAdvisor reviews

Fish and chips remain one of the nation’s favourite meals and there are plenty of places in Hartlepool to tuck into the traditional dish.

By Madeleine Raine
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 1:38 pm

Here are 10 of the top restaurants and takeaways in the town currently listed on consumer website TripAdvisor.

The results are based on customers feedback and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to enter into a debate about their comments or the quality of food on offer.

Average scores will fluctuate over time.

1. The plaices to go

Here's how Trip Advisor reviewers rate Hartlepool restaurants and takeaways for the quality of their fish and chips.

2. The Almighty Cod, Seaton Carew

The Almighty Cod earned a score of 4.5 out of five based on 1,023 reviews. One customer said they "don't mind the queue" and another described it as "fish and chip heaven".

3. Fish Face, Seaton Carew

The restaurant and takeaway on The Front has a score of 4.5 out of 5 based on 592 reviews. One customer said: "Finally, gluten free fish, chips and scrap." Another said: "Best fish and chips in town." Do you agree?

4. The Spotted Cow, Elwick Village

Scored 4.5 out of five from 254 reviews. One customer said: "Been to the spotted cow many times now having various meals and all have been really tasty, good portions and reasonably priced."

