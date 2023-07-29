The tenth annual music day for Team Holbrook will take place this year at the Corporation (Clippy) Club, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, on Thursday, August 10.

Topping the bill will be town band The Original Passion Killers, followed by duo Pek and Wanley, with young local singer-songwriter Finlay Dobing opening the show.

It starts at 6.30pm until late and is open to all ages.

Passion killers singer Phil Dunn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Holbrook founder Phil Holbrook said: “It’s always something to look forward to and is one of the first things in the diary.

"The bands are all Hartlepool people. This will be the tenth one and the first at the Clippy club.”

Tickets priced £10 are available now from Northern Rocks within Kiwi Trading in Osborne Road, Hartlepool, and Alice House Hospice in Wells Avenue.

Alternatively, contact Phil Holbrook on Facebook or look out for posters around the town carrying a QR code.

Team Holbrook founder Phil Holbrook. Picture by FRANK REID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team would welcome any raffle prizes which can be dropped off at the Clippy club.

Team Holbrook was created in 2014 to raise money for Alice House in memory of Phil’s wife Sally who tragically died in a car crash in December 2012.

Last year, he announced it would also commemorate the memory of his second wife Gillian, who was a volunteer for the hospice.