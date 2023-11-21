Customers at Tesco Extra in Hartlepool will be encouraged to pick up an extra item or two in their weekly shop for a town food bank appeal.

The supermarket at Belle Vue Way is supporting a Winter Collection for the Trussell Trust which supports a network of over 1,300 food bank centres including Hartlepool Foodbank in Church Street.

From Thursday, November 30, to Saturday, December 2, customers will be encouraged to leave donations including long-life food such milk, juice, tinned meat and savoury snacks, in dedicated trollies.

The Trussell Trust forecasts that more than 600,000 people will seek support this winter.

Chief executive Emma Revie said: “For many people, the coming months will be a particularly tough period as they struggle to cover the cost of energy bills, food and other essentials, on top of trying to find a little bit of happiness and hope over Christmas.”