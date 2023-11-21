Tesco Extra in Hartlepool supporting Trussell Trust food bank winter collection - see what essential donations they need
and live on Freeview channel 276
The supermarket at Belle Vue Way is supporting a Winter Collection for the Trussell Trust which supports a network of over 1,300 food bank centres including Hartlepool Foodbank in Church Street.
From Thursday, November 30, to Saturday, December 2, customers will be encouraged to leave donations including long-life food such milk, juice, tinned meat and savoury snacks, in dedicated trollies.
The Trussell Trust forecasts that more than 600,000 people will seek support this winter.
Chief executive Emma Revie said: “For many people, the coming months will be a particularly tough period as they struggle to cover the cost of energy bills, food and other essentials, on top of trying to find a little bit of happiness and hope over Christmas.”
A Bank the Food app has an updated list of items that Hartlepool Foodbank needs.