The 10 best chippies in the Hartlepool area, as chosen by you - shortlist revealed for the Hartlepool Mail Chip Shop Of The Year 2019

We’ve got our top finalists for the Hartlepool Mail Chip Shop Of The Year 2019 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. To vote from the list, pick up a copy of the paper, complete the coupon inside, and get your entries in by Saturday May 25.

Mill Lane, Billingham

1. Fry Days (025)

Mill Lane, Billingham
Wingate Road, Trimdon

2. The Foundry (014)

Wingate Road, Trimdon
Young Street, Hartlepool

3. Gills (010)

Young Street, Hartlepool
Villiers Street, Hartlepool

4. Mary Lambert (020)

Villiers Street, Hartlepool
