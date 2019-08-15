The 13 things that go through every teenagers' head when they pick up their A-level results

You've done well in your A levels. Congratulations! Now pose with your results against your will so we can put it in the paper.

Our photographers have been across the region this morning to capture the important moment in many young people’s lives as they get ready to embark on their future as… adults! From jumping with joy to holding up your results in the obligatory photograph for your parents’ proud Facebook post, we hazard a guess at what is going through their heads – other than the daunting prospect of having to cook their own tea at uni. Can you live off microwavable pizzas?

Like many, this successful student has been forced by our photographer to hold up his results and put on a cheeky smile when all he really wants to is chat to his mates and most likely head to the pub.

Parents love any excuse to show off and be proud of you - and any excuse to give you a hug. Make the most of it and make sure they buy you a proper takeaway over an Asda pizza tonight. You deserve it.

Many students will have had a sleepless night as they worry over what results are inside that envelope. So you can't blame the caffeine-filled students desperate to get their hands on their grades.

Whether you got great results or your grades left you questioning what your next step should be, just remember there's a lot more to life than a piece of paper with a letter on it. After all Richard Branson dropped out of school...

Thank you sport mode! Camera burst means our photographer will catch you in the air in true High School Musical fashion but you've got to be in time with your fellow peers.

Sometimes no matter how many times the photographer forces you to jump in the air, when there's a five of you it's a near impossible task to be perfectly in time.

Whether you're delighted or disappointed the first thing you want to do is tell your parents and closest family members - or you want to stick it on Facebook (think of the likes)

It's a nerve wracking moment, you emotions could soar or plummet in the few seconds it takes to read your results. Sometimes you just want to head off and take a second alone, away from prying eyes, to open the envelop.

Lets face it, we're inquisitive (nosy) creatures. Yes you want to know how you did but you're almost more curious to see what everyone else got. Every chat in the school hall on results day will start with 'how did you do?'

Everyone has a favourite teacher that you can't wait to share your good news with. Sometimes you feel more proud telling you maths teacher you got an A than you are to telling your family.

Whether you've got into uni, are starting an apprenticeship or are heading off on a gap year. It's time to take your first step as a real adult - you might want to learn how to cook something better than beans on toast.

You've got great results, your teachers are very proud. The sixth form have put up with you for two years now so the least you can do is pose for a picture and let them show you, and your great results, off to the world