The 14 people - and one alien - who Hartlepool Mail readers believe deserve a statue in Hartlepool

You name them and we have got them here in Hartlepool.
Here are 14 people – and one alien – who our readers believe deserve a statue of themselves in town.
1. Amanda Coulson
Chosen by Derek Bellwood, Amanda Coulson was a trailblazer for women's boxing in the late 1990s and at her peak was considered the best female amateur boxer in England. She is now a national boxing coach. Photo: TC
2. Micky Day
Lee Haygarth voted for Miles for Men charity founder Micky Day. Photo: Frank Reid
3. George Feeney
Derek Bellwood nominated George Feeney, left, who was British lightweight boxing champion between 1982-1984 and who later worked for the Hartlepool Mail as a driver. Photo: National World
4. John Feeney
Derek also chose George's younger brother, John Feeney, right, who was twice British bantamweight boxing champion between 1981 and 1985. Photo: Other 3rd Party