Just some of the people our readers believe deserve a statue of themselves in Hartlepool.

The 14 people - and one alien - who Hartlepool Mail readers believe deserve a statue in Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith

Published 6th Dec 2024, 13:33 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 18:14 BST
Belting boxers, fantastic fundraisers and excellent entertainers.

You name them and we have got them here in Hartlepool.

Here are 14 people – and one alien – who our readers believe deserve a statue of themselves in town.

Chosen by Derek Bellwood, Amanda Coulson was a trailblazer for women's boxing in the late 1990s and at her peak was considered the best female amateur boxer in England. She is now a national boxing coach.

1. Amanda Coulson

Chosen by Derek Bellwood, Amanda Coulson was a trailblazer for women's boxing in the late 1990s and at her peak was considered the best female amateur boxer in England. She is now a national boxing coach. Photo: TC

Lee Haygarth voted for Miles for Men charity founder Micky Day.

2. Micky Day

Lee Haygarth voted for Miles for Men charity founder Micky Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Derek Bellwood nominated George Feeney, left, who was British lightweight boxing champion between 1982-1984 and who later worked for the Hartlepool Mail as a driver.

3. George Feeney

Derek Bellwood nominated George Feeney, left, who was British lightweight boxing champion between 1982-1984 and who later worked for the Hartlepool Mail as a driver. Photo: National World

Derek also chose George's younger brother, John Feeney, right, who was twice British bantamweight boxing champion between 1981 and 1985.

4. John Feeney

Derek also chose George's younger brother, John Feeney, right, who was twice British bantamweight boxing champion between 1981 and 1985. Photo: Other 3rd Party

