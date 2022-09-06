The 22-year-old banger raising money for Hartlepool charity
A former Cleveland Police officer is setting off on a fundraising drive to raise vital funds for the RNLI and SSAFA veterans’ charity.
Andy Blackett, 53, and co-drivers Neil Foster and Chris Dearnley, are taking part in the Veterans Banger Rally from Dover to Gibraltar which will take them about five days.
The team will be driving a 22-year-old Audi A3 with 137,000 miles on the clock that cost £500.
Andy said "As part of the challenge we had to think of a theme for the car so the Hawaii theme of Team Hoola 22 seemed the best idea.”
Around 47 teams will take part in the 2,000 mile challenge – taking the cars through France and Spain via Le Mans, Pau, across the Pyrenees, Valencia, Malaga and finally Gibraltar.
Hartlepool RNLI volunteer Darren Killick, who also served in the Royal Navy with Andy, thanked him for his support.
To donate, go to www.gofundme.com and search for Help To Raise Funds For SSAFA Hartlepool RNLI.