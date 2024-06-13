Just some of the Hartlepool schools to receive "good" or "outstanding" grades during Ofsted inspections.Just some of the Hartlepool schools to receive "good" or "outstanding" grades during Ofsted inspections.
Just some of the Hartlepool schools to receive "good" or "outstanding" grades during Ofsted inspections.

The 33 Hartlepool schools and colleges currently rated ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th May 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 16:33 BST
A series of full school inspections by the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) have taken place in Hartlepool during 204.

According to the latest data, 33 schools and colleges in Hartlepool and East Durham have been rated “good” or “outstanding”.

“Outstanding” is the highest of the four outcomes and is followed by “good”, “requires improvement” and “inadequate”.

Here then is the latest list of local schools to receive one of the top two grades.

Dyke House Academy received an 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted in May 2022.

1. Dyke House Academy, Mapleton Road

Dyke House Academy received an 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted in May 2022. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School received a 'good' rating by Ofsted in November 2023.

2. Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Crawford Street

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School received a 'good' rating by Ofsted in November 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Eldon Grove Academy received a 'good' Ofsted rating in March 2024.

3. Eldon Grove Academy, in Eldon Grove

Eldon Grove Academy received a 'good' Ofsted rating in March 2024. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Rossmere Primary school received a 'good' rating from Ofsted in a short inspection in March 2017. It is yet to be assessed following its conversion to an academy in June 2022.

4. Rossmere Primary School, Catcote Road

Rossmere Primary school received a 'good' rating from Ofsted in a short inspection in March 2017. It is yet to be assessed following its conversion to an academy in June 2022. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolOfstedEast Durham