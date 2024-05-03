Here are all the schools and colleges in Hartlepool that have been rated as "good" and "outstanding" by Ofsted inspectors.Here are all the schools and colleges in Hartlepool that have been rated as "good" and "outstanding" by Ofsted inspectors.
The 33 Hartlepool schools and colleges rated as ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors

Ofsted inspections have been taking place across Hartlepool again, so here is an update on how schools and colleges have been performing.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Jan 2024, 17:28 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 13:47 BST

Education watchdog Ofsted usually visits schools every four years with inspections lasting around two days.

According to the latest data, 26 schools and colleges in Hartlepool have been rated “good” and seven have been deemed “outstanding”.

“Outstanding” is the highest of the four Ofsted grades and is followed by “good”, “requires improvement” and “inadequate”.

Dyke House Academy received an 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted in May 2022.

1. Dyke House Academy, Mapleton Road

Dyke House Academy received an 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted in May 2022. Photo: Frank Reid

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School received a 'good' rating by Ofsted in November 2023.

2. Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Crawford Street

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School received a 'good' rating by Ofsted in November 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

Eldon Grove Academy received a 'good' Ofsted rating in 2019.

3. Eldon Grove Academy, in Eldon Grove

Eldon Grove Academy received a 'good' Ofsted rating in 2019. Photo: Frank Reid

Rossmere Primary school received a 'good' rating from Ofsted in a short inspection in March 2017. It is yet to be assessed following its conversion to an academy in June 2022.

4. Rossmere Primary School, Catcote Road

Rossmere Primary school received a 'good' rating from Ofsted in a short inspection in March 2017. It is yet to be assessed following its conversion to an academy in June 2022. Photo: Frank Reid

