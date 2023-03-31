News you can trust since 1877
The Apprentice star Bradley Johnson builds and opens new classroom at Hartlepool school

A TV show contestant has designed, built and opened a new garden room at a Hartlepool primary school.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read

Rift House Primary School, in Masefield Road, was visited by The Apprentice contestant Bradley Johnson, who opened a brand new garden room in the school’s science garden to give children an opportunity to delve into the arts, music, crafts and nature.

Headteacher David Turner said: “We realise that for children, it is a bit of a hectic world that we live in and we wanted to give them a little bit of calmness.”

He added: “We want to bring them closer to nature.”

Staff and students at the unveiling of Rift House Primary School's new garden room.
The new classroom was built by Mr Johnson, who is managing director of Garden Roooms, who took three days out of his busy schedule to complete the project.

The Bluebell, as the room has been named, was opened by Karen Malone, who as Rift House’s longest serving staff member was given the honour of naming it.

Ms Malone, who has worked at the school for 37 years said: "I am very proud of my school and I'm honoured to have worked there for 37 years. It's been a pleasure working a job I love with such lovely children.”

She added: “All of the children in Rift House are amazing and I am so proud to have opened the Bluebell building for them to enjoy and relax in."

Rift House Primary School build a new garden room for their pupils.
Speaking about the room’s future, Mr Turner said: “What we hope to do as a future project is to work with children and parents to make it into a garden of tranquillity.”

Hartlepool