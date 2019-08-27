The areas in Hartlepool with the highest number of people who have no qualifications. Picture by Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The areas in Hartlepool with the highest number of people who have no qualifications

How many people over the age of 16 have no qualifications in Hartlepool?

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 18:40

We look at each postcode area to see where there is the highest percentage of residents who have left school with no qualifications. The four Hartlepool postcodes are listed below in order of highest to lowest in the percentage of people with no qualifications. (Figures taken from the last UK census in 2011.)

1. TS24

In the TS24, there were 6,581 people over the age of 16 without an qualifications - that's 37.8% of the population in 2011.

2. TS25

There were 10,495 people in this postcode area aged 16 and over that don't have any qualifications - that's a third of the population at 33.3%

3. TS27

There were 2,755 people without any qualifications in the TS27 postcode area when the last census - that's 27.1%.

4. TS26

The TS26 postcode area has the lowest percentage of people without qualifications at just 23.3% - which is equal to 4,780 people.

