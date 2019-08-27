The areas in Hartlepool with the highest number of people who have no qualifications
How many people over the age of 16 have no qualifications in Hartlepool?
By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 18:40
We look at each postcode area to see where there is the highest percentage of residents who have left school with no qualifications. The four Hartlepool postcodes are listed below in order of highest to lowest in the percentage of people with no qualifications. (Figures taken from the last UK census in 2011.)
Page 1 of 1