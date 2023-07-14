Local artists and members of art charity The Artrium in Hartlepool have come together to put on a big display inspired by the event.

It is open now to the public at The Artrium Gallery in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and is completely free.

Over 20 artists have contributed artwork including paintings and sculpture.

A selection of the sea-themed artwork on display at the Artrium Gallery in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Project lead Kathryn Hall said: “Quite a variety of artwork has been produced. Members have done sculpture and paintings for a sensory Under The Sea installation and local artists have got involved producing nautical pieces of art.

"It has all been put together into one huge exhibition and installation.”

Among the local artists who have produced work are Danny Short from Hartlepool who has created a name for himself with his large and eye catching and thought-provoking sculptures.

Others include Janet Hodgson and Maggie Officer.

Artist Janet Hodgson next to part of the Tall Ships inspired display in the Artrium Gallery in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Over the tall ships weekend, around 200 people visited the exhibition which runs until mid August.

But organisers want to spread the word to encourage more people to visit.

Kathryn added: “It would be nice to get a few more people in to see what we’re about and the talent that there is in town as well.”

The gallery can be found next to Wilko in the shopping centre and is open Monday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

Artist Maggie Officer in the Artrium Gallery. Picture by FRANK REID

