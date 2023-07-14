The Artrium art gallery in Hartlepool invites people to marvel at new Tall Ships inspired exhibition
Local artists and members of art charity The Artrium in Hartlepool have come together to put on a big display inspired by the event.
It is open now to the public at The Artrium Gallery in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and is completely free.
Over 20 artists have contributed artwork including paintings and sculpture.
Project lead Kathryn Hall said: “Quite a variety of artwork has been produced. Members have done sculpture and paintings for a sensory Under The Sea installation and local artists have got involved producing nautical pieces of art.
"It has all been put together into one huge exhibition and installation.”
Among the local artists who have produced work are Danny Short from Hartlepool who has created a name for himself with his large and eye catching and thought-provoking sculptures.
Others include Janet Hodgson and Maggie Officer.
Over the tall ships weekend, around 200 people visited the exhibition which runs until mid August.
But organisers want to spread the word to encourage more people to visit.
Kathryn added: “It would be nice to get a few more people in to see what we’re about and the talent that there is in town as well.”
The gallery can be found next to Wilko in the shopping centre and is open Monday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm.
The Artrium also has a studio in Park Road, Hartlepool, where members can loose themselves in art to improve their mental well being, and runs art sessions in the community.