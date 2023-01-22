The belongings Middlesbrough fans are banned from taking into the Stadium of Light for Sunderland derby match
Middlesbrough football fans have been warned that they cannot take three everyday items into the Stadium of Light for Sunday’s derby match at Sunderland.
Coins, vapes and mobile phone power banks are all banned from the away end at the noon Championship clash.
Restrictions were introduced earlier in the season following a series of incidents involving visiting supporters in the upper tier of the Wearside club’s North Stand.
They culminated in an eight-year-old child suffering injuries after he was struck on the head by a vape battery during the home defeat to Burnley.
Anyone who refuses to hand over coins, vapes or power banks during security checks at Sunday's game will be refused admission.
Ahead of the match, which is the first Wear-Tees derby at the Stadium of Light for nearly five years, Sunderland explained the move in a statement on Middlesbrough’s website.
It read: “Away fans are being asked not to bring coins, vapes or mobile phone power banks into the stadium.
"Unfortunately, a number of our matches this season have seen away supporters throw coins and other missiles into the home fans sat below them.
"This has resulted in several injuries to home supporters including an eight-year-old boy who was struck on the head by a vape battery.
“We fully accept this is a response to the actions of the minority. However, when children and other supporters are being injured, we have to say that enough is enough.
"The new measures were brought in after consultation with Sunderland supporter group representatives.”
The Stadium of Light only accepts card payments so visiting fans would not be able to use cash to buy refreshments.
After discussions with Boro, the value of any confiscated coins will be divided between the MFC Foundation, Teesside Hospice and Middlesbrough Foodbank.
Other confiscated items will be stored in named envelopes in a safety box and will be retrievable after the match.