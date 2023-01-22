The belongings Middlesbrough fans are banned from taking into the Stadium of Light for Sunderland derby match

Coins, vapes and mobile phone power banks are all banned from the away end at the noon Championship clash.

Restrictions were introduced earlier in the season following a series of incidents involving visiting supporters in the upper tier of the Wearside club’s North Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough fans are banned from taking certain items into the ground for Sunday's derby match at Sunderland's Stadium of Light ground.

Anyone who refuses to hand over coins, vapes or power banks during security checks at Sunday's game will be refused admission.

Ahead of the match, which is the first Wear-Tees derby at the Stadium of Light for nearly five years, Sunderland explained the move in a statement on Middlesbrough’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “Away fans are being asked not to bring coins, vapes or mobile phone power banks into the stadium.

"Unfortunately, a number of our matches this season have seen away supporters throw coins and other missiles into the home fans sat below them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has resulted in several injuries to home supporters including an eight-year-old boy who was struck on the head by a vape battery.

“We fully accept this is a response to the actions of the minority. However, when children and other supporters are being injured, we have to say that enough is enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new measures were brought in after consultation with Sunderland supporter group representatives.”

The Stadium of Light only accepts card payments so visiting fans would not be able to use cash to buy refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After discussions with Boro, the value of any confiscated coins will be divided between the MFC Foundation, Teesside Hospice and Middlesbrough Foodbank.