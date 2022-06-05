The day Hartlepool's lifeboat coxswain met the Queen, aged ten, featured on ITV jubilee show

Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Robbie Maiden appeared on The National Lottery's Big Jubilee Street Party programme on ITV on Saturday, June 4.

In it he talked about the time he met the Queen when she visited Hartlepool in 1977 during her Silver Jubilee to name Hartlepool’s lifeboat.

Robbie Maiden, who was aged ten at the time and the Hartlepool coxswain’s son, had the honour of meeting the special guest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten-year-old Robbie Maiden meeting the Queen when she visited Hartlepool in 1977.

He said: “It was a very proud day for me, and one that I still remember.

"The lifeboat crew had arranged for me to have my own RNLI Guernsey jumper and red woolly hat, so I looked like part of the crew.

"The Queen asked me that day if I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps. The answer was a resounding yes – and here I am today as the current coxswain!”

The National Lottery's Big Jubilee Street Party aired on Saturday afternoon.

Robbie is now Hartlepool RNLI coxswain.

Jason Manford and Fleur East presented the UK's biggest street party to celebrate the Jubilee with an audience of 10,000 at the AO Arena in Manchester with special performances, surprise guests and moving stories from the Queen's 70-year reign.

If you missed it, it is repeated on Sunday, June 5, at 10.20pm.

Watch out also for a cameo on the programme from Hartlepool lifeboat station mechanic Garry Waugh.