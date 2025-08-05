A number of residents and businesses were evacuated yesterday after a large fire broke out at an industrial estate in town.

Emergency services were called to Usworth Road, in Hartlepool, shortly before 3pm on Monday, August 4, to reports of a large fire that had broken out at an industrial estate.

Ten fire engines were called to the scene from across the region including Hartlepool, Redcar, Stockton, Middlesbrough, Billingham, Grangetown, Coulby Newham and Thornaby.

Firefighters worked through the night to control and extinguish the blaze, which could be seen from various locations across the town, finally getting the call to stop at 4am on Tuesday, August 5.

Ten fire engines from across the North East were called to a large Hartlepool fire that took more than 13 hours to extinguish. Photo credit Ian Saunders.

A number of road closures were put in place, including Jutland Road and Ormesby Road, and nearby properties and businesses were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Cleveland Police said in a statment: “At 3.15pm on Monday, 4 August, police were called to reports of a large fire at a timber yard on Jutland Road and Ormesby Road in Hartlepool.

"Officers attended to evacuate nearby properties and businesses as a safety precaution.

"There were no injuries reported and a road closure was put in place.

Ten fire engines were called to the scene from across the region including Hartlepool, Redcar, Stockton, Middlesbrough, Billingham, Grangetown, Coulby Newham and Thornaby. Photo credit Denise Murphy.

"The fire is not believed to be suspicious.”

Two industrial units were damaged by the fire as well as a number of vehicles

Cleveland Police told the Hartlepool Mail that they are not currently investigating the incident and that no injuries have been reported.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “Seven jets, three ground monitors and one jet from the hydraulic platform were in use.

"Several breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera were used.

"Two units have been severely damaged by fire, and several cars have also been destroyed.”

Two fire engines remain at the scene.

Cleveland Fire Brigade added: “We would still advise people to avoid the area, and if you are a local resident or business, please keep windows and doors closed.”