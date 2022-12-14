The GP surgeries in Hartlepool with the longest waits for appointments

New NHS figures show how long you might wait for an appointment at GP surgeries in Hartlepool.

Across England, nearly half of appointments in October (49%) took place on the day they were booked, analysis of the NHS Digital data found.

However, 640,000 appointments - 3% of the total - took place more than 28 days later. This did not include appointments which are usually booked in advance, such as medication reviews.

These are the GP practices in Hartlepool with the highest percentage of appointments involving waits of more than 28 days. Practices which had fewer than 100 appointments in October have been omitted.

1. Patel Practice, Station Lane At Patel Practice, 5.1% of 943 appointments were scheduled in more than 28 days' time. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. McKenzie Group Practice, Wynyard Road At McKenzie Group Practice, 2.1% of 2247 appointments were scheduled in more than 28 days' time. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Bankhouse surgery, One Life Centre, Park Road At Bankhouse surgery, 1.6% of 1944 appointments were scheduled in more than 28 days' time. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. The Chadwick Practice, Park Road At the Chadwick Practice 1.6% of 4541 appointments were scheduled in more than 28 days' time. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales