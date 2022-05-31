The Hartlepool charity champion who's raised £60,000 - and now he's planning a new musical fundraiser

Three years ago, David Smith had successful hip replacement surgery at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

David has already raised more than £60,000 for numerous charities and now he’s planning his latest event for a very special cause.

Former Best of Hartlepool Fundraiser of the Year David Smith is planning a charity concert to thank the expert hospital team which helped him during treatment.

He will be holding a concert for the charitable arm of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

It’s all being done to show his thanks for the excellent care he had during his hospital treatment.

He said: “The care I had was exemplary – from the doctor and his team who performed surgery to the cleaner who opened a window for me when I was hot.

“Each and every person was fantastic. When I wanted to hold another fundraiser following the pandemic, I wanted it to be for the Trust.

Trust fundraising co-ordinator Suzi Campbell, fundraiser David Smith and Ian Pounder from St Hilda’s Church in Hartlepool

“This is not only our chance to raise money for a fantastic organisation but also to get people together again for a public event after more than two years of disruption.”

David is the branch secretary of the Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows Friendly Society and has been organising musical fundraising concerts for the last 11 years as a volunteer for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

The nomination for him at the Best of Hartlepool Awards, said: “A typical example is that for his recent 70th birthday he asked that instead of

gifts, donations be made to help fund a Craft Café which helps to reduce social isolation and encourage new friendships.”

His many achievements also include being awarded the very first National Oddfellows Society Giving Something Back award.

David is not resting on his fundraising laurels. He has teamed up with Ian Pounder, the musical director at St Hilda’s Church in the town, to hold a special concert in aid of the Trust on Saturday, July 9.

He urged the public to get along and support what should be a great night of live entertainment.

“The church has a lot of vulnerable members who haven’t been able to see a live performance,” he said.

“We want the community to come along – we have around 150 tickets to sell for a fantastic cause.

“The evening will include a number of very talented performers, all ranging in ages and background. It is a great opportunity to support our local health care provider as well as celebrate some of the brilliant talent we have in Hartlepool.”

The event will include performances from the Hartlepool Ladies Choir, from students who are with the Kate Sirs School of Music and a poetry reading by army major Albert Armstrong as well as much more.

Tickets are £10 and will include tea, coffee and biscuits.

Suzi Campbell, fundraising co-ordinator for the charitable arm of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are so grateful David, Ian and St Hilda’s Church are holding this event in aid of our charity – North Tees and Hartlepool Together.

“It is thanks to people like this that our staff are able to deliver the first class care we do.”