The Hartlepool father and son who could end up in the same Royal Navy submarine together

Chief Petty Officer Graham Hunter, 41, and his son, Engineering Technician George Billy Hunter, 17, both grew up in Hartlepool and attended High Tunstall College of Science.

Chief Petty Officer Hunter joined the Royal Navy in 1997 and has served onboard submarines across the world, including in the North Pole and Libya during Operation Ellamy in 2011.

George joined the Royal Navy last year and passed out from HMS Raleigh on February 25.

Chief Petty Officer Graham Hunter (right) and his son, Engineering Technician, George Billy Hunter at George's passing out parade from H.M.S Raleigh.

Speaking about his son’s decision to join the navy, Chief Petty Officer Hunter said: “I’m very proud that he’s following in my footsteps but it’s even better when I see him making his own path.”

He added: "I know it’s a good career so I’m just glad he’s doing something good and serving his country in the same way that I do.”

Unlike George, Chief Petty Officer Hunter did not always have his sights set on the Royal Navy and it was not until he visited Newcastle on a school trip that he decided to pursue this career.

He said: “We’d been out for the day and saw one of the big navy ships out in Newcastle and I just looked at it and thought wow, that looks really cool.”

After speaking with his school’s career adviser, Chief Petty Officer Hunter underwent interviews and medicals which eventually landed him a place in the Royal Navy.

He said: “I gave it a go, to see if I liked it. 25 years later and I’m still here doing it.”

Chief Petty Officer Hunter is now serving as a Submarine Escape, Rescue, Abandonment and Survival (SMERAS) instructor and is part of the Submarine Parachute Assistant Group (SPAG).

He hopes to serve alongside his son on HMS Ambush in Faslane, Scotland, early next year after George finishes his training.

George said: “It would be really good to join him on HMS Ambush. We might not get another chance.”