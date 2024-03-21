Here are a number of primary and secondary schools in Hartlepool and its surrounding areas that have been rated "good" and "outstanding" by Ofsted.Here are a number of primary and secondary schools in Hartlepool and its surrounding areas that have been rated "good" and "outstanding" by Ofsted.
Now that pupils are returning to school, see all of the schools and colleges in Hartlepool that have been rated “good” or “outstanding” by Ofsted.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Jan 2024, 17:28 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 08:57 GMT

Education watchdog Ofsted usually visits schools every four years with inspections lasting around two days.

According to the latest data, 33 schools and colleges in Hartlepool have been rated “good” and seven have been deemed “outstanding”.

“Outstanding” is the highest of the four Ofsted grades and is followed by “good”, “requires improvement” and “inadequate”.

Dyke House Academy received an 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted in May 2022.

1. Dyke House Academy, Mapleton Road

Dyke House Academy received an 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted in May 2022. Photo: Frank Reid

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School received a 'good' rating by Ofsted in November 2023.

2. Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Crawford Street

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School received a 'good' rating by Ofsted in November 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

Eldon Grove Academy received a 'good' Ofsted rating in 2019.

3. Eldon Grove Academy, in Eldon Grove

Eldon Grove Academy received a 'good' Ofsted rating in 2019. Photo: Frank Reid

Rossmere Primary school received a 'good' rating from Ofsted in a short inspection in March 2017. It is yet to be assessed following its conversion to an academy in June 2022.

4. Rossmere Primary School, Catcote Road

Rossmere Primary school received a 'good' rating from Ofsted in a short inspection in March 2017. It is yet to be assessed following its conversion to an academy in June 2022. Photo: Frank Reid

