The latest confirmed Hartlepool walk-in Covid-19 jab clinics
Another walk-in coronavirus vaccine and booster clinic has been organised.
It takes place on Friday, January 7, at Asda supermarket, in Marina Way, Hartlepool, from 9.30am-5.30pm.
Only Pfizer jabs will be available.
The walk-in clinic is followed by another on Saturday, January 8, at the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre sports hall, in Raby Road, from 10am-5pm.
A Hartlepool Borough Council statement read: “First and second doses and boosters are all available.
"All of the clinics are open to anyone aged 16 or over and no appointment is needed.
“There must be at least 12 weeks between first and second doses for ages 16 and 17, and at least eight weeks for ages 18 and over.
"There must be at least three months between a second dose and a booster.”
The council director of public health, Craig Blundred, added: “Full vaccination is the best way for everyone to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.”