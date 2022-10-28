Oliver Davies, from the Headland, had never volunteered abroad.

But as news of the war in Ukraine broke, he felt compelled to help.

By April, he was in Poland, helping refugees, and in August he moved into Ukraine, using his savings and a fundraiser to pay for his stay.

Oliver Davies with his Ukraine partner Marina Chankova.

"I don’t really see it as just Ukraine’s war. Putin and Russia are a threat to Europe, they are not just a threat to Ukraine,” Oliver said.

"I just felt that as a free European person, everyone had a duty to protect Europe and Ukraine is doing that. I just thought as a sign of appreciation I would do what I could to help.”

Oliver, 30, was spending his time between the cities of Kyiv and Lviv, helping teach combat first aid to armed forces and civilians with American charity Task Force Yankee.

The former trainee teacher has said that “it was business as usual” in both cities – with increased military personnel, security checks and the occasional air raid siren the only signs that this is a country at war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver has urged people not to forget about the war in Ukraine.

This quickly changed as Russian air strikes hit again earlier in October.

The attacks on Kyiv and Lviv were the first in months and came days after an explosion hit the bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula and Russia.

"I saw the explosions in Lviv,” said Oliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were three that I saw in the city and then for the rest of the day we didn’t have no water or power.”

Oliver spent nearly three months in Ukraine.

Oliver recently returned to Hartlepool with new partner Marina Chankova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple met in Lviv in August and Oliver is now trying to get a visa so he can go back to Ukraine and continue to help.

The risks have not deterred him – he says Russia winning “is not an option” for Europe or Ukraine.

Oliver Davies volunteered at the Polish Ukrainian border before getting into Ukraine in August.

”I came to terms with the risk when I went into Ukraine. I try not to let it scare me too much,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver has said there were also some reminders of home – with a coffee shop in Kyiv serving a dessert named after Boris Johnson.

"I tried it, it was good. It was like a puff pastry tart with creme inside and a little ice cream topping that’s supposed to look like his hair,” laughed Oliver.

Lately there has been concern that the international community might forget about the war as the conflict enters its ninth month and countries, including Britain, face a soaring inflation.

Oliver has urged people to keep helping however they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s plenty keeping British people’s minds busy right now, but I worry and the population of Ukraine worries that the UK and other European countries might lose interest in the war.

"The last two weeks has been a huge escalation. The war is certainly not over and the Ukrainians still desperately need help.”

Praising Ukrainian people’s bravery, Oliver added: "They just get on with it. No matter how bad things are, they just get the job done and they tend to have fun while they’re doing it as well.