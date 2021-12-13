The next scheduled Hartlepool walk-in vaccine and booster clinics

GPs are urging anyone at greater risk from the virus to make sure they are fully protected ahead of winter.

From Wednesday, December 15, the booster jab will offered to everyone over the age of 18 when they become eligible – three months (91 days) after their second dose - alongside health and social care workers, those with underlying health conditions and all adult household contacts of people at risk from becoming severely ill from Covid-19,

Dr Janet Walker, medical director, NHS Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We want to provide vaccine boosters to all adults, but especially people that are most likely to become seriously ill from Covid-19 and those who care for them, with the best possible protection this winter.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mill House Leisure Centre.

But Dr Walker stressed: “Our GP practices are open, and it is really important that people continue to put their health first and seek urgent medical help when they need it, but we are asking them not to call their GP practice for a vaccination.”

Appointments can be booked online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or by calling NHS 119 to get an appointment in a designated local community pharmacy or vaccination centre.

A number of pop-up vaccination clinics will also be providing additional walk-in appointments.

Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre car park will host three on Saturday, December 18, from 9am-5pm and on Wednesday, December 22, and Wednesday, December 29, from 9am-6pm.

Each will be offering first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AZ plus Covid boosters.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.