The number of military veterans living in Hartlepool is revealed by 2021 Census

For the first time, Census respondents in 2021 were asked whether they had previously served in the military and the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 3,844 people in Hartlepool said they were a veteran at the time of the census – five per cent of residents.

Of them, 3,031 had served in the regular armed forces and 654 as reserves.

In England and Wales, 1.9 million people (3.8%) said they had previously served in the regular armed forces, reserve forces, or both, at the time of the census.

First military veteran figures.

Around 37,000 (2%) of them were living in communal establishments – which can include student halls of residence, an armed forces base, hospital or care home – while the vast majority lived in households.

In Hartlepool, 57 veterans (​1%) were in communal establishments last year, and 3,787 (99%) were in households.

Across the North East as a whole, five per cent of people who responded to the census were ex-forces.

National statistician Sir Ian Diamond said: “For the first time our data is able to show the scale of our armed forces community, which is vital information to help direct support and services where they are needed most.

Advertisement Hide Ad