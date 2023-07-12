The organisation, council, parking, music, traffic and policing - Your say on the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023

Writing on our Facebook page, Roz Lynas said after the ships departed: “I’m missing seeing them. Well done everyone that was involved and well done to the public for helping make it a success.”

Julia Welsh said “Hartlepool so needed this” before adding: “Hartlepool Borough Council pat yourselves on the back as well as all the amazing people who volunteered to help make this a success. We need more like this.”

Malcolm Day commented: “It was without doubt the best event in Hartlepool.

Crowds gather at the Headland to picture the tall ships leaving Hartlepool on Sunday. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.

“The music, the atmosphere, the organisation, the facilities, policing, security, everything.

“My personal highlight was to see The Wailers with those beautiful ships by the side of the stage. Incredible atmosphere.

“Well done and thank you to everyone involved.”

Criticisms beforehand included the event’s park and ride system and temporary traffic restrictions in and around the town centre.

But Jase Bland wrote: “Loved it. The park and ride system kept the roads really quiet and allowed people to go about things still.

"I drove passed the Marina several times and it was easy.”

Lynda McDougal said: “I’m very lucky to live right on the Marina. I had a great day with friends from Newcastle. Very well organised and lots to see and eat.”

Visitors from further afield were also impressed.

Andy Hickman wrote: “My wife and I drove up from Birmingham for the weekend and thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience.