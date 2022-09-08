'The rock upon which modern Britain was built' - Hartlepool MP leads town tributes to the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II, whose death was confirmed on Thursday evening, was described by Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer as “the rock upon which modern Britain was built”.

Mrs Mortimer said she was “deeply saddened” by the monarch’s death and added: “She devoted her life to the service of our nation and inspired the people of this country and the wider Commonwealth with her integrity, duty and graciousness.

"On behalf of the people of Hartlepool, our thoughts and prayers are with the King and Royal Family at this sad time.

The late Queen Elizabeth II meets wellwishers in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, in July 1977 as part of her Silver Jubilee celebrations.

"God save the King.”

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie, praised the Queen as “a remarkable servant to our nation”.

He continued: “On behalf of residents across our borough, I send my deepest condolences to her children, grandchildren and the entire Royal Family.

"Her majesty visited Hartlepool on several occasions during her 70-year reign and I know these occasions are still remembered fondly by so many residents.”

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen described the Queen as “the beating heart of our nation for 70 years”.

His full tribute said: “I am heartbroken to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"As our nation mourns, my thoughts are with the King, the Queen Consort, Prince William and the rest of the Royal Family at this moment.

“The Queen has been the beating heart of our nation for 70 years and her life of noble service is the guiding light for her subjects across the United Kingdom and her beloved Commonwealth.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie, has paid tribute to the Queen.

“Since ascending to the throne the Queen was a constant for millions of people here at home and across the globe in an ever-changing world. Her passing will leave a void in all our hearts.

“On her 21st birthday Her Majesty devoted her life to selfless service in the national interest, a commitment that she steadfastly stood by for the rest of her magnificent life.

“The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant. Today our nation is united in sadness and grief.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner also paid tribute to the monarch.

He said: “My team and I are saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty the Queen, Britain’s longest serving monarch.

“The Queen devoted her life to being our monarch, undertaking her public duties with selfless passion and dedicating her time to meeting the public across the globe.

“My thoughts – and those of my team – are with the entire Royal Family at this sad time, who we must remember have lost a dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“Whilst we are saddened by her loss, we feel united in our gratitude for the Queen’s exceptional public service and devotion to leading the nation.”