Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fourteen lifeguards are needed for the school summer holiday period, from July 19 to September 2.

Those interested must have a current National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification and for those who do not, the council is hosting a Royal Life Saving Society UK National Vocational Beach Lifeguard course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course costs £160 per person and is being held at Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, and on Seaton Carew beach over three weekends in April.

The search is on to find Hartlepool's next beach lifeguards for summer 2024.

For more information about the courses and course requirements, visit https://rlssuk.tahdah.me/event/detail/907226.

To book a place, contact Debbie Kershaw on 07881 858812 or at [email protected].

Application forms and further details for the role are available at https://www.northeastjobs.org.uk/.

The closing date for applications for the beach lifeguard vacancies is 12pm on Tuesday, April 23.