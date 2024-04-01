The search is on to find this year’s Hartlepool beach lifeguards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fourteen lifeguards are needed for the school summer holiday period, from July 19 to September 2.
Those interested must have a current National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification and for those who do not, the council is hosting a Royal Life Saving Society UK National Vocational Beach Lifeguard course.
The course costs £160 per person and is being held at Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, and on Seaton Carew beach over three weekends in April.
For more information about the courses and course requirements, visit https://rlssuk.tahdah.me/event/detail/907226.
To book a place, contact Debbie Kershaw on 07881 858812 or at [email protected].
Application forms and further details for the role are available at https://www.northeastjobs.org.uk/.
The closing date for applications for the beach lifeguard vacancies is 12pm on Tuesday, April 23.
Lifeguards will be paid £12.80 per hour.