The six Hartlepool streets to receive a share of £333,333 of Home Office money to tackle crime

Security improvements are going to be made to 36 alley gates in the Stephen Street, Suggitt Street, Sandringham Road, Sheriff Street, Dent Street and Derwent Street areas of Hartlepool.

Three new mobile CCTV cameras, which can be remotely monitored, are also going to be set up and six new street lighting columns.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner said: “We’ve already had some fantastic success in reducing crimes like robbery and burglary through our Safer Streets initiatives.

Councillor Mike Young, Cleveland Police Crime Commissioner Steve Turner, and Councillor Sue Little are prepared to tackle environmental and neighbourhood crime across Hartlepool in 2024 and 2025.

"I’m really pleased to be working alongside Hartlepool Borough Council once again as we seek to tackle the problems facing our communities.”