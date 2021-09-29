The three things councillors believe will get Hartlepool 'back to basics'

Labour councillors will outline their ideas at Thursday’s full council meeting in a series of motions.

They first will firstly urge an exploration of innovative ways to keep the town’s streets and green spaces maintained.

Councillor Rachel Creevy, who represents the De Bruce ward, said: “Residents are increasingly and rightly angry with the maintenance, upkeep, and cleanliness in many parts of our town. Weeds and grassed areas are overgrowing, green spaces are plagued by litter, broken glass and dog fouling and community assets, like our play areas, are too often in a state of disrepair.”

Burn Valley ward councillor Jonathan Brash highlighting traffic issues in Park Road earlier this year.

In a second motion, Labour are renewing their bid to have landlord licensing introduced on a wider scale.

Cllr Jonathan Brash, who represents the Burn Valley ward, said: “Where licensing schemes have been successfully introduced they have cut crime and antisocial behaviour, reduced property turnover, improved housing standards and reduced the number of empty properties.

"We want the council to investigate a similar scheme for our town. It’s a no brainer.”

Labour also wants to explore new funding models for road safety schemes.

Cllr Pamela Hargreaves, who represents the Manor House ward, said: “The way the council currently funds these schemes we only manage to implement two-three a year, which means it will take decades to get through the waiting list. How many people will be injured or worse on our roads in that time?”

Labour hopes to get the backing of Conservative and independent councillors at Thursday’s meeting.

