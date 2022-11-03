News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool eateries serving full English breakfasts.

The top 10 places in Hartlepool serving a full English breakfast - according to Tripadvisor

Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast at one of these top locations.

By Madeleine Raine
37 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 5:44pm

Here are the top 10 places in Hartlepool where you can find a full English breakfast, according to Tripadvisor ratings.

Where average scores are equal, the location with the most reviews is placed highest.

Mark can fluctuate over time and the Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

1. 1. Glady's Vintage Tea Room, Seaton Carew

This popular 1940s themed tearoom serves fresh homemade food and has a 5 star rating with 1,136 reviews.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. 2. The Copper Kettle, Park Road

With the slogan "we make great food, not fast food", it comes as no surprise that The Copper Kettle has a 5 star rating with 89 reviews.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. 3. The Merry Go Round, Holdforth Road

The Merry Go Round is part of the Greene King Pub chain and offers delicious full English breakfasts. According to Tripadvisor, they have a 4.5 star rating and 204 reviews.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. 5. Cafe Rappor Bar, Navigation Point

With a scenic marina view and hearty cooked breakfast, this cafe has earned a 4.5 star rating with 154 reviews.

Photo: Kevin Brady

