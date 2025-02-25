Hartlepool has undergone many changes over the years.Hartlepool has undergone many changes over the years.
Then and now: Take a look at how Hartlepool has changed over the years

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Feb 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 10:11 BST
Hartlepool’s landscape has seen many changes across the decades.

From new school buildings and supermarkets to a transport interchange, the landscape of Hartlepool looks very different now than it did 50 or more years ago – as these photos illustrate.

How many memories do you have over the years?

Pictured here is a car making its way up Brierton Lane with the Travellers Rest, on Stockton Road, in the distance.

1. Brierton Lane, Then

Pictured here is a car making its way up Brierton Lane with the Travellers Rest, on Stockton Road, in the distance. Photo: Other, third party

Brierton Lane looks a lot different in 2025 than it used to. There are a lot more houses and infrastructure too.

2. Brierton Lane, now

Brierton Lane looks a lot different in 2025 than it used to. There are a lot more houses and infrastructure too. Photo: Frank Reid

An ambulance can be seen turning into the old Elwick Road ambulance station back in June 1954.

3. Old ambulance station on Elwick Road, then

An ambulance can be seen turning into the old Elwick Road ambulance station back in June 1954. Photo: Other, third party

The old ambulance station has sadly been boarded up for years and looks pretty deserted in this 2025 photo.

4. Old ambulance station on Elwick Road, now

The old ambulance station has sadly been boarded up for years and looks pretty deserted in this 2025 photo. Photo: Frank Reid

